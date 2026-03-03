US Pilot after ejecting from an F-15 & then almost getting beaten as soon as he lands - Rough day yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine ejecting out of an F-15 and then almost getting beaten as soon as you land. Rough day (yesterday)
One of 3 pilots from 3 planes shot down. Most say by friendly fire, some rumors after said by Iran?
Adding:
Several more explosions were reported in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter amid reports of a fire at the U.S. Embassy, according to Reuters citing sources. (last night)