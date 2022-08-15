ABC Episode 58: “The Oldest Name For God”

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“The Tao that can be told is not the eternal Tao; the name that can be named is not the eternal name. The Nameless is the origin of Heaven and Earth; the Named is the mother of all things.” – Lao Tzu
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