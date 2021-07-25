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LEAKED AUDIO FROM A POLICE BRIEFING IN AUSTRALIA - PREPARATIONS TO TAKE DOWN THE GOVERNMENT LEADERS
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236333 views • July 25, 2021
Australia's highest ranking police officer - Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw literally spelling out the crimes of how our "leaders" have hijacked our government & how they will be taken down under common law and the constitution. The end part is very interesting!
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