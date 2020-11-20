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Dr. Devra Davis - Cell Phone Dangers
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45 views • November 20, 2020
In an address to National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Dr. Davis provides a state of the art science review and concludes that current evidence indicates that cellphone radiation has biological impacts. She summarizes technical studies relying on lab specimens, animals and exposure modeling of children and adults. She also features case reports on young women with unusually located breast cancers who kept phones in their bras and developed tumors located under the phone antennas.
Sources:
https://www.mobilizemovie.com/
https://ehtrust.org/
Sources:
https://www.mobilizemovie.com/
https://ehtrust.org/
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