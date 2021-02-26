© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep.211 | pH is a measure of voltage and voltage is healing
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
208 views • February 26, 2021
#Adrian #theHumanityProject #health
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
When we were working to resolve my partner's breast cancer maintaining alkalinity in your body came up again and again and again.
pH is a measure of acid/alkaline. I only recently learned that it is also a measure of voltage. That missing piece of information and the work of Dr Jerry Tennant has for me completed a missing and critical piece of information.
In this episode I give you a brief overview of his work and would suggest, if you find it interesting, that you watch this short video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKNK6AdDOOc
and then videos on the channel Thunderbolts Project:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pm-Ia6vI4PA&;list=PLwOAYhBuU3UcJxRC35YZRr2fjquGUjU71
And then, if interested, having a read of his books such as (note these are affiliate links):
Healing is Voltage: The Handbook
https://amzn.to/2Z1RFkd
Healing is Voltage: Acupuncture Muscle Batteries
https://amzn.to/3jxioP3
Healing is Voltage: Cancer's On/Off Switches: Polarity
https://amzn.to/3rEZLvk
Healing is Voltage: Healing Eye Diseases
https://amzn.to/3tIMUdJ
We are electrical beings. We are powered by electricity. We are affected and effected by electrical fields. We live in an electric universe. (If you want to look more into that the videos on The Thunderbolts Project on YouTube are a good place to start: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHqXK_Hz79tjqRosK4tWYA ).
You can find the pdf of the mindmap on the blog entry for this episode:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-211-ph-is-a-measure-of-voltage-and-voltage-is-healing/#more-4139
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, Dr Jerry Tennant, ph is voltage, voltage is healing, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
When we were working to resolve my partner's breast cancer maintaining alkalinity in your body came up again and again and again.
pH is a measure of acid/alkaline. I only recently learned that it is also a measure of voltage. That missing piece of information and the work of Dr Jerry Tennant has for me completed a missing and critical piece of information.
In this episode I give you a brief overview of his work and would suggest, if you find it interesting, that you watch this short video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKNK6AdDOOc
and then videos on the channel Thunderbolts Project:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pm-Ia6vI4PA&;list=PLwOAYhBuU3UcJxRC35YZRr2fjquGUjU71
And then, if interested, having a read of his books such as (note these are affiliate links):
Healing is Voltage: The Handbook
https://amzn.to/2Z1RFkd
Healing is Voltage: Acupuncture Muscle Batteries
https://amzn.to/3jxioP3
Healing is Voltage: Cancer's On/Off Switches: Polarity
https://amzn.to/3rEZLvk
Healing is Voltage: Healing Eye Diseases
https://amzn.to/3tIMUdJ
We are electrical beings. We are powered by electricity. We are affected and effected by electrical fields. We live in an electric universe. (If you want to look more into that the videos on The Thunderbolts Project on YouTube are a good place to start: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHqXK_Hz79tjqRosK4tWYA ).
You can find the pdf of the mindmap on the blog entry for this episode:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-211-ph-is-a-measure-of-voltage-and-voltage-is-healing/#more-4139
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, Dr Jerry Tennant, ph is voltage, voltage is healing, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.