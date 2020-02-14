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Girl is Raised by Satanic Father and She Was His Sexual Sacrifice to Satan DANA ASHLIE
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171 views • February 14, 2020
Published on Oct 31, 2014
Becoming Born Again and relying on Jesus to help a woman out of the darkness of demonic bondage and control, is what happened to a woman who was raised by a family who practiced satanic rituals for generations.
http://www.cbn.com/700club
800-759-0700 - Toll Free Prayer Line
If you would like to learn more about what it means to become Born Again, and how to become Born Again, here are two links to information. The first one tells how spiritual things fit together, and the second one is detailed Born Again information. They are both in .pdf files, so you will need to have the FREE Adobe Reader installed on your computer.
Get the free Adobe Reader here and install it on your computer, if you don't already have it:
http://get.adobe.com/reader/
This link tells how things fit together spiritually:
https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/3...
Here is the link to the detailed Born Again information:
https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/3...
Becoming Born Again and relying on Jesus to help a woman out of the darkness of demonic bondage and control, is what happened to a woman who was raised by a family who practiced satanic rituals for generations.
http://www.cbn.com/700club
800-759-0700 - Toll Free Prayer Line
If you would like to learn more about what it means to become Born Again, and how to become Born Again, here are two links to information. The first one tells how spiritual things fit together, and the second one is detailed Born Again information. They are both in .pdf files, so you will need to have the FREE Adobe Reader installed on your computer.
Get the free Adobe Reader here and install it on your computer, if you don't already have it:
http://get.adobe.com/reader/
This link tells how things fit together spiritually:
https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/3...
Here is the link to the detailed Born Again information:
https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/3...
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