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ABC News Deletes Old Investigative Report on Joe Biden China Deals
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278 views • October 31, 2020
On June 16, 2019 ABC News publishes an investigative report on the corrupt foreign deals of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.
After Tucker Carlson interviews Tony Bobulinski on October 26, 2020, ABC News deletes their old Joe Biden Report Footage from June 2019 and declines to comment as to why.
After Tucker Carlson interviews Tony Bobulinski on October 26, 2020, ABC News deletes their old Joe Biden Report Footage from June 2019 and declines to comment as to why.
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