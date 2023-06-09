WHO:S GLOBALA DIGITALA HÄLSOCERTIFIKAT

I Jmm-vlogg # 39 går jag in på det faktum att WHO vill ha ett globalt digitalt hälsocertifikat där vår vaccin-och hälsostatus ska finnas.
Jag var och bevittnade en demonstration för PKK och mot Nato och Erdogan.
Var det Nato som utförde ubåtskränkningarna i Sverige?
Pensionsgruppen höjer vår pensionsålder - vi får den politik vi röstar på.
