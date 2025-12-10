Eric Dollard - A Man of Vision And What Could Be

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eric Dollard is a living legend. He joins us to blow the lid off what you were taught about the Sun, electricity and the power grid. Eric explains why the Sun behaves more like the anode in a giant cosmic vacuum tube than a nuclear fireball, how the ionosphere really works, and why today’s “smart” digital grid is flooding the Earth with disharmonic junk that wipes out real radio work. It may be frying more than circuits. Modern textbooks have almost no connection to reality.
BECOME A MEMBER:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/
FULL SHOW - EPISODE 601 Posted for Members:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/601-a-man-of-vision-and-what-could-be/
MORE LINKS: