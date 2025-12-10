BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Eric Dollard - A Man of Vision And What Could Be
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
77 followers
22 views • 1 day ago

Eric Dollard is a living legend. He joins us to blow the lid off what you were taught about the Sun, electricity and the power grid. Eric explains why the Sun behaves more like the anode in a giant cosmic vacuum tube than a nuclear fireball, how the ionosphere really works, and why today’s “smart” digital grid is flooding the Earth with disharmonic junk that wipes out real radio work. It may be frying more than circuits. Modern textbooks have almost no connection to reality.


scienceuniverseelectricitysuntheoryalternativehidden historyelectromagnetismunifiedfield theory
