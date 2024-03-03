⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (3 March 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces launched strikes manpower and hardware of 25th airborne, 95th air assault, 141st infantry brigades close to Terni (Donetsk People's Republic), Kupyansk, Peschanoye, Berestovoye, Petrovskoye (Kharkov region).

In addition, five attacks of AFU 57th mechanised infantry, 32nd mechanised brigades' units were repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 and one U.S.-made M198 howitzers, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forcs captured more favourable lines and positions, and hit units of AFU 22nd, 28th, 56th mechanised infantry, 5th and 92nd assault brigades near Krasnoye, Bogdanovka, Kurdyumovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). Moreover, three enemy attacks were repelled close to Kleshcheyevka and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system. One AFU ammunition depot was wipied out.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation on the front line, and repelled 11 attacks launched by units of AFU 53rd mechanised, 59th mechanised infantry, 25th airborne, 3rd assault brigades near Tonenkoye, Orlovka, Pervomayskoye, and Berdichi (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade were repelled near Novgorodskoye(Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 460 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles were neutralised. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two Giatsint guns, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces captured more favourable lines and positions, and hit units of AFU 72nd mechanised, 128th territorial defence brigades close to Dobropolye (Zaporozhye region), Ugledar and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

More than 250 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one Grad MLRS were wiped out during the day.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces hit clusters of manpower and hardware of AFU 128th mountain assault, 35th, 36th marines brigades near Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region), Ivanovka, Antonovka (Kherson region).

One attack of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade's assault group was repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region). The enemy lost up to 40 Ukrainian troops and five motor vehicles.

Also, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, one D-20 howitzer, one D-30 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station were hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one AFU aviation ammunition depot, as well as manpower and hardware in 106 areas during the day.

Russian air defence forces have intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

In addition, 143 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including Bayraktar TB-2, were intercepted near Volokitino (Sumskaya region), Krasnogorovka, Orlovka, Verkhnetoretskoye, Pervomayskoye, Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Sinkovka, Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Novoye, Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Tyaginka, Berislav, and Skadovsk (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 575 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 14,112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 476 air defence missile systems, 15,335 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,228 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,275 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,298 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the day.