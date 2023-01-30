BREAKING POINT - Episode 1 - Financial Collapse - Brighteon Documentary

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Episode 1 of the 12-part Breaking Point documentary series from Brighteon.com and Mike Adams. This episode covers financial collapse and features top currency and finance experts. More episodes will be posted at Brighteon.com and other video platforms at the rate of about one each week.