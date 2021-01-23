Merging with the Machine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I see the transhumanist option as being viable as long as the people and AI in control of and merged into that instance of hive mind act honorably. Unfortunately, the current instance we're being presented with appears to be controlled by entities who are willing to lie, manipulate and destroy people's lives in order to fulfill their agenda.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
-----------------
WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/CahlenLee
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Cahlen:0
VOICE: https://www.voice.com/profile/cahlen
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/cahlen
MINDS: https://minds.com/cahlenlee
EMAIL: [email protected]
-----------------
I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice