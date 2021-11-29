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Covid Chronicles Documentary available now - [Excerpt]
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This is an Excerpt from the documentary available to purchase for download (see below).
Ivor Cummins of the Fat Emperor have released their new documentary.
It is grounded in Science and investing time into conspiracy theories but gives an overall view of what we have gone through for the last 18-20mths.
You can go to their website now and download your copy. Share with as many friends and family as possible so they get informed.
Credit Ivor Cummins The Fat Emperor
covidchroniclesmovie.com
Ivor Cummins of the Fat Emperor have released their new documentary.
It is grounded in Science and investing time into conspiracy theories but gives an overall view of what we have gone through for the last 18-20mths.
You can go to their website now and download your copy. Share with as many friends and family as possible so they get informed.
Credit Ivor Cummins The Fat Emperor
covidchroniclesmovie.com
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