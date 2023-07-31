Ehden Biber: Psychological Priming for Climate Change Lockdowns

In July, Israel shut down major trekking areas, arguing the temperatures were too “extreme” to use the trails. The unprecedented decision was as illegal as it was senseless, argues investigative journalist Ehden Biber. What it did was to serve the purpose of creating a catastrophic narrative that scares Israelis into submission to future climate change lockdowns and other restrictions on their liberties.

In this interview with The New American, Mr. Biber shares his personal insights into hot Israeli summers and provides historic data proving the July temperatures this year were nothing but regular. However, there is an ongoing effort to psychologically manipulate public perception into accepting the fraudulent narrative of man-driven climate change that trips people into guilt for their activities and even their mere existence. As a result, people become more willing to sacrifice their freedoms to compensate for the perceived harm to the planet and bring about world transformation as envisioned and formulated in the U.N.’s 2030 Agenda. The essence of it, warned the journalist, is the establishment of global totalitarian control.

Please follow Ehden Biber on Substack and Twitter.