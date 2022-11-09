Create New Account
Inside Russia’s Military Operation
Published 20 days ago |

Posted 09Novembe2022 iEarlGrey:

The West is shipping arms to Ukraine, and American and EU leaders keep discussing more supplies of tanks and planes instead of peaceful solutions. Military aid provided to Ukraine don’t change the course of the conflict and only increases the number of deaths among civilians and soldiers. Why the ongoing fighting in Ukraine is the fault of a years-long policy of the West and a boon for the American defence industry - in this documentary.

Keywords
russiauswarsanctionsukraineeunatoturkeyproxy warus military industrial complex

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
