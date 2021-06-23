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An alarming number of young people are experiencing Myocarditis (heart inflammation) after Covid-19 vaccination, prompting the call for an emergency investigation into this very worrisome signal.
#Myocarditis #HeartInflammation #VaccineInjury #SpikeProtein #RiskVsReward #Vaccines #Covid19 #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW220
POSTED: June 22, 2021
IRREVERSIBLE HEART DAMAGE TO OUR YOUTH?