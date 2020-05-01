Bill Gates: Test Tube Meat, Mandatory Vaccinations & Real Time Global Surveillance From Space

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By now it is no secret the World Health Organization and the United Nations are among the many organizations funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
In previous reports we have extensively documented Gates global vaccination programs and their connections to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals under the 2030 Agenda.
In this report, we document how Bill Gates is not only working to fulfill the UN's global vaccine program, but how Gates is also working to take control of the food supply chain globally, a long desired achievement of the UN.
Also find out about the mandatory vaccination policy being kept under wraps in addition to another Gates funded venture to blanket the earth with real time surveillance from space.
Bill Gates Worked To End Livestock Production, Pushed Lab Grown Meat
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/04/...
United Nations to End Hunger by 2030: Eating Less Meat is Key
https://www.meatlessmonday.com/articl...
#Envision2030 Goal 2: Zero Hunger
https://www.un.org/development/desa/d...
Bill Gates Funding Geoengineering Research
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2010/...
Eye in the Sky: Bill Gates Backs Real Time Global Satellite Surveillance Network
https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Ey...
Bill Gates backs $1bn plan to cover earth in video surveillance satellites
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technolog...
Why is the Gates foundation investing in GM giant Monsanto?
https://www.theguardian.com/global-de...
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