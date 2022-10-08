Vibrant Living Adventures 15 - Feeling Love

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCERPT: I believe that love fulfills all needs one way or another. Love finds the starving child and feeds her. Love finds the depression of the financially distraught and gives them hope. Love finds the broken-hearted and reveals the love of self. There is truly nothing love cannot change or heal.