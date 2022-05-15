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Biden Railroad Mandates Worsen Supply Problems: In-Depth Look
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172 views • May 15, 2022
82C Army. 5-8-2022.
Liberty Conspiracy.
In this in-depth analysis, we look at not only the recent move by the feds to force railroad lines to accept clients with whom they never voluntarily contracted, we look at the history of federal rail mandates, trucker mandates, their negative effects, and the period when the feds laid off. Now, Biden is bringing back massive railroad edicts, and the supply of food, fertilizer, chemicals, and fuel that already has been damaged by government mandates is suffering, even more... Check it out! There is lots of research in this, with a print basis at Gardner's Substack: https://gardnergoldsmith.substack.com/p/as-food-and-supply-shortages-worsen?r=73wmd&;s=w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email Feel free to share, and please subscribe to the SUBSTACK as well as our video platforms on Odysee, Rumble, and Bitchute! Find Gard on Twitter as @GardGoldsmith and on Gab as @GardnerGoldsmith! Be Seeing You!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/libertyconspiracy/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v141c23-biden-railroad-edict-worsens-supply-prob-in-depth-look-5-8-22-liberty-consp.html
Liberty Conspiracy.
In this in-depth analysis, we look at not only the recent move by the feds to force railroad lines to accept clients with whom they never voluntarily contracted, we look at the history of federal rail mandates, trucker mandates, their negative effects, and the period when the feds laid off. Now, Biden is bringing back massive railroad edicts, and the supply of food, fertilizer, chemicals, and fuel that already has been damaged by government mandates is suffering, even more... Check it out! There is lots of research in this, with a print basis at Gardner's Substack: https://gardnergoldsmith.substack.com/p/as-food-and-supply-shortages-worsen?r=73wmd&;s=w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email Feel free to share, and please subscribe to the SUBSTACK as well as our video platforms on Odysee, Rumble, and Bitchute! Find Gard on Twitter as @GardGoldsmith and on Gab as @GardnerGoldsmith! Be Seeing You!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/libertyconspiracy/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v141c23-biden-railroad-edict-worsens-supply-prob-in-depth-look-5-8-22-liberty-consp.html
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