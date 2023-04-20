Biden Family Involved in Human Trafficking, Says Congresswoman

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) says the U.S. House Oversight Committee has documents showing that President Joe Biden’s family has been involved in human trafficking rackets, an accusation researchers support. Also, the U.S. government has begun paying people for Covid-19 injection injuries, Fox settles with Dominion Voting Systems just before going to court, and the first USMCA super railway was just completed.
In the interview segments, Host Paul Dragu and Dr. Duke Pesta discuss a disturbing United Nations report that calls for decriminalization of all sexual activity, including between adults and children; and JBS officer Lisa Von Geldern and researcher Peter Rykowski discuss a tool every patriotic American should be taking advantage of.
