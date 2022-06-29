War in Ukraine 'The Russian navy still controls the Black Sea' • FRANCE 24 English

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FRANCE 24 English
Jun 27, 2022 The Odesa region saw a missile strike on Sunday night that injured eight people, including a child, following a weekend in which dozens of missiles from Russian forces hit targets in Ukraine, FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago reports. The city of Odesa is facing a Russian navy blockade that is halting grain exports. "There are well over 20 million tonnes of grain that have been blocked," Shrago reports. "The Russian navy still controls the Black Sea."
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