BOOM! More Than 1-in-4 Americans Think Someone They Know Died From COVID-19 Shot
Published a day ago |

(Jan 2 , 2022) Rasmussen Reports: "Nearly half of Americans think COVID-19 vaccines may be to blame for many unexplained deaths, and more than a quarter say someone they know could be among the victims."


Rasmussen Reports 'Died Suddenly' survey: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/public_surveys/died_suddenly_more_than_1_in_4_think_someone_they_know_died_from_covid_19_vaccines


Steve Bannon's War Room with Rasmussen Report's Lead Pollster Mark Mitchell: https://rumble.com/v23kvhq-breaking-28-of-americans-personally-know-someone-who-died-from-covid-19-jab.html

