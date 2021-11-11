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This Quantum Life #54 - There Are No Setbacks
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31 views • November 11, 2021
At some point, we look back on our journey and inevitably wonder what it has all really been about. We question the value and validity of our experiences, and long for a place--or at least a headset--where there is ease, joy and the glory of being.
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