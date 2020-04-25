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Special Guest narrates webcomic “NORM KARSH MYSTERY BAG"
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5 views • April 25, 2020
Considering that many people* dug artist Norm Karsh’s narration of his first webcomic, and many people* dug seeing what goes on in an Illuminati party attended by George “Tater Tots” Soros, we now give you George “Tater Tots” Soros narrating a webcomic of Norm's, “Norm Karsh Mystery Bag”.
* = We consider “many” anything over 4
(vers. bag B4D2)
* = We consider “many” anything over 4
(vers. bag B4D2)
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