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THEY ARE EXPLOITING YOU
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22 views • January 05, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3750/they-are-exploiting-you-the-daily-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3750-they-are-exploiting-you
Do you believe that Social Security or other entitlements will be there when you retire? If you think you can count on the government - think again! Stefan Molyneux explains the failure of social security and the strange incentives politicians face when it comes to addressing this massive problem.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3750/they-are-exploiting-you-the-daily-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3750-they-are-exploiting-you
Do you believe that Social Security or other entitlements will be there when you retire? If you think you can count on the government - think again! Stefan Molyneux explains the failure of social security and the strange incentives politicians face when it comes to addressing this massive problem.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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