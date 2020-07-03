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This IS Torture - by Amazing Polly
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244 views • July 03, 2020
Lame-stream media is hammering us with covid, covid, COVID fake numbers 24/7. Everything from the conflated number of infections, to the hyped up covid19 "CAUSE OF DEATH" numbers. Amazing Polly details how and why we ARE being tortured 24/7 with this propaganda, mandates and madness.
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