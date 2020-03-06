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Consciousness is King
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81 views • March 06, 2020
How can non-experiencing, unintelligent, insentient matter randomly coalesce into a form that magically creates conscious intelligent life? What mechanical process could possibly bring consciousness, intelligence, and life into being? How could any material process create something as immaterial as consciousness? Why would the material universe even exist without a consciousness to perceive it?
"Consciousness is King" was taken from my book, "Spiritual Science" available on Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
"Consciousness is King" was taken from my book, "Spiritual Science" available on Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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