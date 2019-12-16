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A Living Christ Asks "What Price Freedom to live in America! --VIDEO
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5 views • December 16, 2019
This VIDEO outlines the way to conducting a Peaceful Boycotting, Second American Revolution, without firing A single shot or shedding a drop of blood. Nowhere in History will you find the simple solution to Satanic Slavery of Living Men. Let's see how many of you embrace and defend your enslavement by Satanic Rule?
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