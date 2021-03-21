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Spacebusters Part 3 - Electric Virology [21.03.2021]
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63 views • February 24, 2021
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Part 3 to the viral series, what you need to know about the virus you will not catch, the 5G roll out and how you are being conned through statistics.
Dr. Amandha Vollmer: PCR Tests are Magic show Junk science https://www.yummymummyemporium.org/blog/pcr-tests-magic-show-not-science
Dr. Eleanora McBean The Poison Needle: http://whale.to/a/mcbean.html#CHAPTER%20I
Dr. Eleanora McBean: Spanish Flu Public vaccination 1918: http://whale.to/vaccine/sf1.html
Dr Thomas Cowan MD Coronavirus caused by 5G https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR21r8XWPwYyHwN9OsAqN4u2HDRdxuSh258J7_tCfm07FN6Mp3zmq_wvYdc
The Invisible Rainbow Aurthur Firstenberg https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/English-Summary-of-The-Invisible-Rainbow-A-History-of-Electricity-and-Life-3.pdf
Electromagnetic Pollution and it’s key role in the coming population reduction: http://www.amanita.at/en/interesting/end-times-electrosmog/mystery-2012-5-electromagnetic-emf-pollution-and-its-key-role-in-the-coming-population-reduction?fbclid=IwAR3U-kePuoyATnfxWcV77D3_kQeI0oPgvywOFgepYRZbFbJF4NWMSl2j1dE
John Rappaport two Corona deaths In Bologna: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/03/17/corona-bologna-the-truth-begins-to-leak-out/?fbclid=IwAR2-mDV2VGdkYD4hvnxCDevI4rEH5R_B-IZs2-X2EUw4P5Dc-A0DBM8CDbw
Dr. Howard B Urnovitz, Phd http://whale.to/vaccines/urnovitz1.htm
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Part 3 to the viral series, what you need to know about the virus you will not catch, the 5G roll out and how you are being conned through statistics.
Dr. Amandha Vollmer: PCR Tests are Magic show Junk science https://www.yummymummyemporium.org/blog/pcr-tests-magic-show-not-science
Dr. Eleanora McBean The Poison Needle: http://whale.to/a/mcbean.html#CHAPTER%20I
Dr. Eleanora McBean: Spanish Flu Public vaccination 1918: http://whale.to/vaccine/sf1.html
Dr Thomas Cowan MD Coronavirus caused by 5G https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR21r8XWPwYyHwN9OsAqN4u2HDRdxuSh258J7_tCfm07FN6Mp3zmq_wvYdc
The Invisible Rainbow Aurthur Firstenberg https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/English-Summary-of-The-Invisible-Rainbow-A-History-of-Electricity-and-Life-3.pdf
Electromagnetic Pollution and it’s key role in the coming population reduction: http://www.amanita.at/en/interesting/end-times-electrosmog/mystery-2012-5-electromagnetic-emf-pollution-and-its-key-role-in-the-coming-population-reduction?fbclid=IwAR3U-kePuoyATnfxWcV77D3_kQeI0oPgvywOFgepYRZbFbJF4NWMSl2j1dE
John Rappaport two Corona deaths In Bologna: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/03/17/corona-bologna-the-truth-begins-to-leak-out/?fbclid=IwAR2-mDV2VGdkYD4hvnxCDevI4rEH5R_B-IZs2-X2EUw4P5Dc-A0DBM8CDbw
Dr. Howard B Urnovitz, Phd http://whale.to/vaccines/urnovitz1.htm
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
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