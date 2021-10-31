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The final refutal of virology
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32 views • October 31, 2021
There is no virus!
"Spike protein": whatever it is, it's a poison
The PCR test isn't testing for a fake genome — it tests for Chromosome 8 in human DNA! See the paper by Dr. Lee Sin Hang exposing the fallacy of the Drosden PCR faux-test.
refs: David Icke, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka, ...
"Spike protein": whatever it is, it's a poison
The PCR test isn't testing for a fake genome — it tests for Chromosome 8 in human DNA! See the paper by Dr. Lee Sin Hang exposing the fallacy of the Drosden PCR faux-test.
refs: David Icke, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka, ...
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