Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Freedom Pastor Arthur Pawlowski: Facing Up To 10 Years In Prison
25 views
channel image
Maverick News
Published Yesterday |

Maverick News Live Interview: Pastor Arthur Pawlowski.

Feature interview with Freedom Movement's Pastor Arthur Pawlowski: Leader of Alberta Solidarity Party.
Topics:
* Future For Solidarity Party
* Results of Alberta Election
* Why Authorities Continue To Target Arthur Pawlowski And Arrest Him
* Status of His Court Cases
* State of Canada's Political Landscape

Plus today's Top News Stories With Maverick News Journalist: Rick Walker.

Please support Free Speech and Free Media By Donating At:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com

Visit the Maverick News Website At:
https://www.mavericknews.ca

#arthurpawlowski, #freedom, #solidarity, #news, #politics,


Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsnazipandemicmandatespfizerlockdownssolidaritypawlowski15 minutes cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket