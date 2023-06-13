Freedom Pastor Arthur Pawlowski: Facing Up To 10 Years In Prison

Maverick News Live Interview: Pastor Arthur Pawlowski.
Feature interview with Freedom Movement's Pastor Arthur Pawlowski: Leader of Alberta Solidarity Party.
Topics:
* Future For Solidarity Party
* Results of Alberta Election
* Why Authorities Continue To Target Arthur Pawlowski And Arrest Him
* Status of His Court Cases
* State of Canada's Political Landscape
Plus today's Top News Stories With Maverick News Journalist: Rick Walker.
Please support Free Speech and Free Media By Donating At:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit the Maverick News Website At:
https://www.mavericknews.ca
#arthurpawlowski, #freedom, #solidarity, #news, #politics,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.