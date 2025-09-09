Fauci: “You have to have an end game” to lift measures of mass destruction (2021) | Matt Orfalea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci wants a technocracy where people like him have the power to force measures of mass destruction on the public. He said himself that “you have to have an end game,” i.e. a strategy and condition when the measures of mass destruction can be lifted.
During a hearing, which probably occurred in 2021, representative Jim Jordan asked Fauci in dozens of ways for specific, objective conditions when the measures of mass destruction can be lifted. Is it a time? Do the number of ‘infections’ or ‘COVID’ patients in hospital have to be below a certain threshold? Does a certain percentage of the population have to be ‘vaccinated’?
Fauci refused in every possible way to give a specific, objective condition. He knows that representatives only have a very limited time to ask questions, so he only needs to avoid giving specific answers and delay for that time.
