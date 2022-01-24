© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WW3 Alert: NATO Provoking Russia to Start War
Follow
7
Share
Report
4235 views • January 24, 2022
The United States has placed approximately 8,500 troops on standby for possible deployment to eastern Europe to strengthen NATO forces near Ukraine. As many as 50,000 US troops could eventually be sent to the eastern front. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia had massed 60 battle groups on its border for a lightning war to capture control of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city. It said such a move would be a disastrous step for Russia and that it would be painful, violent, and bloody.
President Joe Biden held a video call with European leaders today to discuss a NATO war with Russia. And stock markets around the world slid on Monday as war fever increases and US Federal Reserve stimulus money decreases.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/24/22
President Joe Biden held a video call with European leaders today to discuss a NATO war with Russia. And stock markets around the world slid on Monday as war fever increases and US Federal Reserve stimulus money decreases.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/24/22
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.