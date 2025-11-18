© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video features Give Thanks with a Grateful Heart, written by Henry Smith in 1978, and sung by Christian Artist, Don Moen, in 1986. It is an inspirational gospel song that expresses gratitude for all of life's blessings, especially salvation through Jesus Christ as Savior. The images used create an atmosphere of reverent praise for believers as they contemplate God's grace and mercy.