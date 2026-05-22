Is Your Laundry Detergent as Dangerous as Smoking? The Shocking Truth!

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- Commercial laundry detergents allegedly contain carcinogens, synthetic fragrances, and harmful chemicals linked to respiratory diseases.
- Article claims low-income families disproportionately purchase overpriced toxic detergents due aggressive marketing and cleanliness messaging.
- Homemade detergent using borax, washing soda, and natural soap reportedly reduces costs and chemical exposure.
- Author warns detergent chemicals absorb through skin, potentially affecting children’s respiratory health and long-term wellness.
- Article encourages self-reliance through homemade detergent stockpiling amid supply chain instability and rising household expenses.
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