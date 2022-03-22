No negative result, no school

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In the afternoon of March 19, 2022, the Xi’an Municipal Education Bureau notified that all kindergartens，primary schools and secondary schools in Xi’an would resume classes the day after tomorrow (next Monday), and children would have to hold 48-hour negative nucleic acid certificates before they could return to school, and in the evening there was a spectacular scene at major hospitals and community temporary nucleic acid testing sites, each of which had long lines of parents with their children for nucleic acid testing, and none of the testing sites were set up for free, all of them charged!