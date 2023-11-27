It's the Spell they put you Under - Scientism - Pastor Dean Odle

This is a clip from Celebrate Truth's video "THE TRUTH OF GOD'S CREATION by Pastor Dean Odle | Scientism Exposed 2 (Bonus Interviews)"
https://rumble.com/v3w7ga9-the-truth-of-gods-creation-by-pastor-dean-odle-scientism-exposed-2-bonus-in.html
Be sure to watch the upcoming debate between Dean Odle and Greg Locke on December 2nd! When Flat Earth is going to shine for a HUGE audience!
The Bible is a flat earth book!
When you are still "under their spell" you may not think so....
But the bible is definitely a flat earth book!
READ IT DAILY!
And put your trust in Him that inspired it!
(And created our beautiful FLAT EARTH)
Our home is a spectacular place!
And it's even more amazing when you know the truth, that your Creator
created it all, just for us! And He sits just above His Creation!
