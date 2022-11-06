A father was arrested because he hold a knife to threaten the epidemic prevention workers so that he could be passed the barricade to get his baby's milk powder
11/4/2022 A father was arrested because he hold a knife to threaten the epidemic prevention workers so that he could be passed the barricade to get his baby's milk powder. The CCP’s Zero-Covid and lockdown policies are inhumane
