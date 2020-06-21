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Spooky2 vs HEALY (Frequency Therapy Devices)
So Ready For Health
So Ready For Health
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66 views • June 21, 2020
In today's video I compare two of the most popular frequency therapy devices in the world, the HEALY & the SPOOKY2.

Purchase or learn more about Healy:
https://www.healy.shop/en/partner/?partnername=nabil

Interested in partnering with Healy? Join my Healy team here:
https://partner.healyworld.net/nabil

(You can contact me on Instagram @nabilinho or by email [email protected] if you have any questions regarding Healy Business)

Learn more about how frequencies and micro-currents are used in clinical practice by Dr. Carolyn McMakin, co-creator of Healy frequency programs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luGKdy1RVRs&;t=2450s

To learn more about SPOOKY2 products:
https://www.spooky2-mall.com/?wpam_id=28

Interested in an online consultation? Book and schedule here:
www.soreadyforhealth.com

YOUTUBE: nabilinho
BITCHUTE: So Ready For Health
FACEBOOK: So Ready For Health
PODCAST: So Ready For Health
MEWE: So Ready For Health
TELEGRAM: nabilinho
INSTAGRAM: nabilinho
LBRYTV: nabilinho
Keywords
royal rifevibrationsrife machinenabilinhomicrocurrent therapybioresonanceso ready for healthhealth devicehealy worldhealy rifehealy frequencies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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