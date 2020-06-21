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Spooky2 vs HEALY (Frequency Therapy Devices)
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66 views • June 21, 2020
In today's video I compare two of the most popular frequency therapy devices in the world, the HEALY & the SPOOKY2.
Purchase or learn more about Healy:
https://www.healy.shop/en/partner/?partnername=nabil
Interested in partnering with Healy? Join my Healy team here:
https://partner.healyworld.net/nabil
(You can contact me on Instagram @nabilinho or by email [email protected] if you have any questions regarding Healy Business)
Learn more about how frequencies and micro-currents are used in clinical practice by Dr. Carolyn McMakin, co-creator of Healy frequency programs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luGKdy1RVRs&;t=2450s
To learn more about SPOOKY2 products:
https://www.spooky2-mall.com/?wpam_id=28
Interested in an online consultation? Book and schedule here:
www.soreadyforhealth.com
YOUTUBE: nabilinho
BITCHUTE: So Ready For Health
FACEBOOK: So Ready For Health
PODCAST: So Ready For Health
MEWE: So Ready For Health
TELEGRAM: nabilinho
INSTAGRAM: nabilinho
LBRYTV: nabilinho
Purchase or learn more about Healy:
https://www.healy.shop/en/partner/?partnername=nabil
Interested in partnering with Healy? Join my Healy team here:
https://partner.healyworld.net/nabil
(You can contact me on Instagram @nabilinho or by email [email protected] if you have any questions regarding Healy Business)
Learn more about how frequencies and micro-currents are used in clinical practice by Dr. Carolyn McMakin, co-creator of Healy frequency programs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luGKdy1RVRs&;t=2450s
To learn more about SPOOKY2 products:
https://www.spooky2-mall.com/?wpam_id=28
Interested in an online consultation? Book and schedule here:
www.soreadyforhealth.com
YOUTUBE: nabilinho
BITCHUTE: So Ready For Health
FACEBOOK: So Ready For Health
PODCAST: So Ready For Health
MEWE: So Ready For Health
TELEGRAM: nabilinho
INSTAGRAM: nabilinho
LBRYTV: nabilinho
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