85 Billion Dollars - Donald Trump is Stupid

Donald Trump thinks Biden left too much military equipment in Afghanistan... Well Chump you had four years to get out of all the meaningless and manufactured occupations and get all the equipment back but you didn't get the US out of anything because Donald Chump is STUPID! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #85billion #equipment #millie #woke #Afghanistan #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #stupid #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

