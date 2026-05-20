Trump Postpones Iran Strike After Gulf Leaders' Appeals for Diplomacy

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- Trump postponed Tuesday's planned Iran strike after Gulf leaders requested additional diplomatic negotiation time urgently.
- Operation Epic Fury intensified conflict through coordinated U.S.-Israeli attacks, prompting severe Iranian regional retaliations worldwide.
- Qatar Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates feared escalation threatening regional security, economies, and infrastructure.
- Trump suggested potential negotiations and energy agreements, despite continuing naval blockades and volatile global oil-prices.
- Analysts warn unresolved tensions, Netanyahu's influence, and military preparations could quickly reignite broader regional warfare.
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