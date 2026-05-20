BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Postpones Iran Strike After Gulf Leaders' Appeals for Diplomacy
BrightVideos
BrightVideosCheckmark Icon
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 3 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com



- Trump postponed Tuesday's planned Iran strike after Gulf leaders requested additional diplomatic negotiation time urgently.

- Operation Epic Fury intensified conflict through coordinated U.S.-Israeli attacks, prompting severe Iranian regional retaliations worldwide.

- Qatar Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates feared escalation threatening regional security, economies, and infrastructure.

- Trump suggested potential negotiations and energy agreements, despite continuing naval blockades and volatile global oil-prices.

- Analysts warn unresolved tensions, Netanyahu's influence, and military preparations could quickly reignite broader regional warfare.



Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore


Keywords
irantrumpgeopoliticsdiplomacymiddleeast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Mike Adams
Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Garrison Vance
Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Zoey Sky
Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Garrison Vance
Russia-China summit signals strategic realignment as Moscow deepens dependence on Beijing

Russia-China summit signals strategic realignment as Moscow deepens dependence on Beijing

Willow Tohi
U.S. to Reduce NATO Wartime Troop Commitments, Reuters Reports

U.S. to Reduce NATO Wartime Troop Commitments, Reuters Reports

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy