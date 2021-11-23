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Dr. Roger Hodkinson from Canada expresses his outrage at the current COVID situation
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424 views • November 23, 2021
Dr. Roger Hodkinson is popular for being the CEO of Western Medical Assessments. In fact, it has been known that he remained as the company's Medical Director for almost 20 years now. Before joining Western Medical Assessments, he had worked in various medical fields, and now, he is here expressing professional outrage at the way COVID has been handled.
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