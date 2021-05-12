Wintergatan - Marble Machine (music instrument using 2000 marbles)

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Get the audio track "Marble Machine" by Wintergatan:
https://wintergatan.bandcamp.com/track/marble-machine
Marble Machine built and composed by Martin Molin
Video filmed and edited by Hannes Knutsson
Costume designed by Angelique Nagtegaal
See Sommarfågel music video by Wintergatan:
https://youtu.be/SBK2AF-NdVA
See Starmachine2000 music video by Wintergatan:
https://youtu.be/rEeiRXOlWUE
Swedish band Wintergatan will play live concerts starting from summer 2016.
For Press Related Questions email Elaine & Emma:
[email protected]
[email protected]
-ウィンターガタン、ニューアルバム「ウィンターガタン」発売中！
日本版は豪華DVD付き！
http://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B00FSMQ1HG
Hannes Knutssons Youtube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/lefvande...
Special thanks to Marcus Dimbodius who has been around throughout the whole build and suggested the cymbal placement and the use of the conveyer belt for the marble transportation. Dimbodius is an artist from Gothenburg:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dimbodius
Martin & Co.
--------------------
This week i assembled the most gorgeous machined Aluminium Bearing Housings Made by Alexcnc from the MMX Team.
They are adjustable for the Depthing of the gears. We are also implementing the new PBS - Product Breakdown System for the Whole MMX. Chris, the new project manager has introduced me to the sacred lands of Excel heaven and although there is a lot of initial work we have to do to make this function properly, the long term efficiency will improve a lot! We are taking the MMX from being a one off DIY maker project to being a scalable, fully fledged - ready to build for any competent group of people - machine. Its really great!
Enjoy and have a great day!
Martin
#wintergatan #marble #machine
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If you want to SUPPORT US:
The fact that you are watching the videos and care about the music and future of Wintergatan is the best support anyone can have, I want to thank everyone who is here for that kind of support, it is really the fuel for the Wintergatan Engine.
If you apart from that further want to support the projects, we have these different options set up:
YOUTUBE MEMBERSHIP
►Support by Joining the Wintergatan Youtube Channel by clicking the blue JOIN button next to subscribe or go here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/wintergatan2000
As a Member you'll have a Wintergatan badge next to your comment, long term members receive guest list tickets and early access to ticket sales for the upcoming world tour.
PATREON
►http://www.patreon.com/wintergatan
PAYPAL ME
►http://www.paypal.me/wintergatan
Why do we accept support in this way?
I, Martin, can already sustain myself 100% doing what I love to do. If you want to support artists/organisations who have not yet reached that privileged position, please consider supporting other artists/organisations who need the support more. With that said, I have too many ideas and too little time and with your support I can get more help from people around me to execute the ideas better and bring them out in the world faster. Read a longer statement on this here:
►http://www.wintergatan.net/#/post/105...
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MUSIC
DIGITAL MUSIC DOWNLOADS
►https://wintergatan.bandcamp.com
WINTERGATAN RECORDS
►http://www.wintergatan.net/#/shop
SPOTIFY
►http://bit.ly/2oKxXWd
ITUNES
►http://apple.co/2ntWNsZ
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SOCIAL
SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE
►https://www.youtube.com/user/winterga...
►https://www.instagram.com/wintergatan...
►https://www.reddit.com/r/MarbleMachineX/
DISCORD
►https://discord.gg/QdNwA5Y
Thanks to www.CNCRouterparts.com and www.Matterhackers.com for providing the CNC Machine and the 3D Printer for the Marble Machine X Project!