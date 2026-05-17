ALL COVID VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS SHOULD UNDERGO CARDIAC SCREENING TO PREVENT SUDDEN DEATH





Our new study indicates MILLIONS of vaccinated individuals suffered subclinical heart damage — and FATAL CARDIAC ARREST can be the first manifestation.





We published the first screening and treatment approach to address this MAJOR issue that now affects millions.





Possible warning signs people may notice:

⚠️ Chest discomfort

⚠️ Palpitations or irregular beats

⚠️ Lightheadedness or near-fainting

⚠️ Exercise intolerance

⚠️ Heart-rate instability (including POTS-like patterns)

⚠️ Labile blood pressure





Management protocol:

🩸 Serial biomarker testing

🖥 Repeat imaging (ECG/MRI)

🚫 Avoid vigorous exercise until markers normalize

💊 Nattokinase, Bromelain, Curcumin, and Colchicine to degrade circulating Spike protein and reduce inflammatory load.