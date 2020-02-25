Senior Minister for Apostle Elisheva Explains How Ezra From Israel Backslid Into Evil Kabbalah and False Prophecies - NEVER READ KABBALAH!

originally Published on Apr 16, 2019 on Youtubeplease visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry atplease check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.Note: I am saying Prophet Elisheva is the most important Prophet now. She would never make this claim for herself.False Prophecy given by the one who calls himself "prophet Ezra from Israel" AIN'T COMING TO PASS THIS PASSOVER 2019! I'm having tea and celebrating YAH'S Passover for the Jews from the spirit of death that came upon Pharaoh and all the first born of Egypt! BUSTED EZRA! YAHUVEH GOD set a trap for you with your pride and arrogance you wanted to be a prophet so badly you couldn't wait for YAH to truly give you the gift! You are filled with demons and we are told to expose your lies so YAH'S children WILL NOT BE DECEIVED! You did not want to obey YAH you are due your just deserts! Praying for you to repent and come clean before YAH so HE can deliver you from alllllllll the demons you are infested with including Narcissim! Pride! Arrogance! Pharisee! Religion! Disobedience! Rebellion! (remember all the times you would not pray with Prophet Elisheva for YAH'S wisdom and direction!!!!!!?????) Now you are the haunt of demons! You are surrounded with the most wicked of the wicked! Fallen angels who rebelled against GOD in Heaven! Oh you "wicked, wicked, wicked, wicked, wicked man" YAHUVEH GOD CALLS YOU! Do you want to get back to Heaven Ezra before you leave this world or do you want to go to hell holding onto your pride, arrogance, false prophecy, religion, etc, etc? You must choose! And you must humble yourself and truly repent and ask for YAH'S forgiveness for the FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFE EZRA! You who look down on YAH'S true Apostle Prophet Elisheva Ezra! She did not believe the flattering lies from Don, Christina, Shengya they also tried to feed her but knew they were just that, flattering lies! Your little ego fed on them and now you are infested! YOU MUST TRULY HUMBLE YOURSELF AND ASK YAHVEH'S, YAHUSHUA'S AND IMMAYAH'S FORGIVENESS! WE DO NOT WANT TO SEE YOU GO TO HELL! REPENT EZRA! BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE AND YOU PUT JUST ONE MORE TOE OVER THE BLOODLINE OF YAHUSHUA FROM WHICH THERE IS NO RETURN!Parodying, mocking & exposing Erez' false prediction, word from hell of 3 Days of Darkness April 2019 that all of us who didn't believe their false word from hell would be breathing nuke dust! Rather than false prophecy, we call it a word from hell because this was so shameful we don't want to defile the word "Prophecy."2019 Elisheva Eliyahu live KNOCK-OUT talk to Ezra Caleb2019 Elisheva Eliyahu Live Heart Talk to Ezra CalebRepent Wicked Ezra, You're a Toe Away from Blasphemy!3 Days of Darkness Not Passover 2019 Hell Won't Open | Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu Rebukes EzraEzra Caleb Weep & Mourn, You Need Deliverance of Narcissism!2019 Heaven's Courtroom, "Israeli Prophet Ezra," How Do You Plead?Please read this important WARNING here: Because of the spiritual danger to your soul, do NOT go to Ezra from Israel's evil website or channel, this is a Thus Saith YAHUSHUA. Also if you go to these fallen angels' cyber space, your IP address will be on the terrorist list of USA, Israel and other nations they've threatened e.g. threatening everyone who didn't believe their false prediction so called prophecy of 3 days of darkness on April 19, 2019, they said would be breathing nuke dust! The authorities of the 3 surrounding counties where they live together, their USA ranch compound, are also watching them including their Go daddy website and Gator host, because of the personal death threats they've made and their suspicious activities. The sheriff is watching them and targeting their website. There are orders of protection waiting to be served to this group. Their web hosts are watching what they post daily for the death threats made against Elisheva Eliyahu, and others.****Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight