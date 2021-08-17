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Attacks On Christianity
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70 views • August 17, 2021
The attacks on Christianity are growing and becoming even more prevalent in the United States. However, the horrors that the Nigerian State of Brifra has been living through are awful.
Can this escalate in America?
Can this escalate in America?
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