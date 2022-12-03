Ellen G. White Prophet or Pretender Full-length Documentary

Who was Ellen G. White? Although regarded as a prophet among Seventh-day Adventists, it’s fair to question whether this woman deserves such a title. After all, the Bible explicitly tells us not to believe every person who claims the gift of prophecy. Rather, John counsels us to “try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world”. This documentary passes the life and writings of Ellen G. White through the seven Biblical tests authorised by God to verify the true, and expose the false. It is these tests that will ultimately determine whether Ellen G. White was a genuine prophet, or a spurious pretender.





For more information visit:

http://www.earthenvessels.org.au





Or email us at:

[email protected]









►All materials in these videos are used for educational purposes and fall within the guidelines of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.