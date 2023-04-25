Create New Account
THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS TRAPPED IN SUDAN AFTER U.S. EVACUATES EMBASSY
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
NO ONE LEFT BEHIND????  

NEWSMAX  |  Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham details his organization’s efforts to evacuate personnel, as the U.S. government says it cannot facilitate a full-scale evacuation of Americans stranded in war-torn Sudan. Is this a sequel to Afghanistan? 


https://rumble.com/v2k9vc0-thousands-of-americans-trapped-in-sudan-after-u.s.-evacuates-embassy.html 



sudannewsmaxamericans strandedembassy evacuated

