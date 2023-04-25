NO ONE LEFT BEHIND????
NEWSMAX | Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham details his organization’s efforts to evacuate personnel, as the U.S. government says it cannot facilitate a full-scale evacuation of Americans stranded in war-torn Sudan. Is this a sequel to Afghanistan?
https://rumble.com/v2k9vc0-thousands-of-americans-trapped-in-sudan-after-u.s.-evacuates-embassy.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.