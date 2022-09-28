Wake Up! The time it took for the Towers to come down

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First up is a simulation of a one tun ball falling from the top of tower 2. Calculating the distance and the acceleration due to gravity we can determine the time it should take. Next up are examples of tower 2 being destroyed. We can time it and figure out how long it would take for the tower to be obliterated.