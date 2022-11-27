Quo Vadis

Nov 25, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 22, 2022.





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, receive My Maternal Blessing.





I WALK TOGETHER WITH MY CHILDREN, I LOVE THEM, I KEEP THEM CLOSED TO MY HANDS SO THEY DO NOT GET LOST.





At this moment the confusion is generalizing as the weeds in the field grow quickly without being seen.





Ideologies with great falsehoods are separating My children from the Mystical Body of My Divine Son.





ONE IS THE DIVINE WORD, DO NOT FOLLOW THOSE who WANT TO DECEIVE YOU.





Beloved children, the star sun is in convulsion, agitated, emanating its force towards the Earth and this, children, will result in a climate that will cause severe damage to the Earth and to you.





Faced with so much disbelief from My children towards the announcements from Heaven, natural phenomena are accentuated and the earth continues to shake with great fury.





In the face of so much disbelief from My children, the measures by which the communities will suffer at the hands of men in each town and in each nation are accentuated.





Children of My Heart:





Stay on spiritual and physical alert.





Evil causes damage where My children insist on ignoring the Law of God and the Sacraments.





THEY MUST CONSECRATE THEMSELVES TO ME SO THAT THEY MAINTAIN A DEFENDER SHIELD, AS LONG





AS THEY REMAIN IN OBEDIENCE AND BEING GOOD CREATURES IN EVERY ASPECT.





Beloved children, you have forgotten that communism will dominate the world and will spread throughout the Earth.





My children do not see that they are being led to the precipice, dominated by those who do not want the salvation of their souls. Communism empowers small groups.





These associations cause chaos and are willing to fight for food and other necessities that they lack.





Demons are upon humanity.





This is very dangerous: spiritual ignorance and ignorance of the Holy Scriptures.





PRAYER IS ESSENTIAL, NOT PRAYING KEEPS YOU AWAY FROM THE SACROSANCT TRINITY AND FROM THIS MOTHER.





PRAY, PRAY, PRAY!





My beloved, My Son's Church will dress in mourning and My children become more confused, due to spiritual ignorance.





They will see a great sign in Heaven before which some of My children will feel terrified and the believers will know that, being at war, the Warning will be near.





Be responsible My children, be true children of My Divine Son.





The event of humanity is difficult, the human creature must be converted now! as if the next moment is going to be the Warning.





ALERT, CHILDREN!





Pray for the United States, nature turns against it.





The friends of this nation abandon it in the middle of the war.





Pray children of My Divine Son, pray for France, the fire burns great monuments of this nation.





Pray, children of My Divine Son, pray, pray for Japan, for Afghanistan, pray for Australia, suffering reaches these nations.





Pray children, pray, the magnetism of the earth is less.





Pray children before the disease that is approaching, pray before the new impediment to move, pray.





Be faithful to My Divine Son.





Be cautious in working and acting, the suffering of humanity is soon.





SAVE THE SOUL CHILDREN!





Be cautious and careful of your brothers, unite and be a single heart of love, prayer, offering and reparation.





MY HEART IS the ark of SALVATION.





I PROTECT YOU CONSTANTLY.

DO NOT FEAR, I AM WITH YOU.





Mamma Mary

